VIDEO: IRCSO Halloween Pursuit Ends In Arrest

Indian River County - Friday November 10, 2023: On Halloween, Indian River County Sheriff (IRCSO) Deputies were out patrolling the streets in anticipation of a busy night.

Around 1:30 a.m. deputies spotted a vehicle driving recklessly near State Road 60 on 58th Avenue in Gifford. A traffic stop was attempted but the driver fled, reaching speeds over 100mph.

The vehicle drove into a residential neighborhood where it was struck by the pursuing patrol car. Eventually deputies successfully stopped the vehicle, using the PIT maneuver, near the 7600 block of State Road 60.

The PIT maneuver or TVI is a pursuit tactic in which a pursuing vehicle forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

28 year old Edward Tylor Gaban was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on an officer, DUI, and violation of probation on a felony charge.