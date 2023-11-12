Martin County Tourism Office Wins 2023 Gainer Award for 'Explore Natural Martin' Ecotourism Campaign

Martin County - Sunday November 12, 2023: The Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing has been honored with a prestigious 2023 GAINer Award, presented by GovExec and the Government Marketing University.

The team beat out finalists from across the country to win the top prize in the “Innovation” category for the new Explore Natural Martin ecotourism program, developed in partnership with Leave No Trace.

Launched on Earth Day 2023, the program is focused on promoting sustainable tourism and fostering environmental stewardship through free, guided eco-tours that combine education with unique experiences in Martin County’s beautiful natural areas. Visitors and residents alike are invited to register for the ever-changing free tours. Examples of upcoming programs include a Halloween Morning Beach Walk, a Jonathan Dickinson Nature Trek with the Florida Wildflower Foundation, and the Story of the St. Lucie River at Delaplane Preserve Park.

The annual GAINer Awards honor the U.S. Public Sector’s top government marketing innovators across seven categories such as lead generation, social media, and brand awareness. Winners were announced at the GAIN 2023 Conference on October 17, 2023 at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

“We took a very unique approach when developing our ecotourism program and succeeded by partnering with multiple Martin County teams, including Public Works and the Environmental Resource Division,” says Nerissa Okiye, Martin County Tourism Director. “Since then, we have also collaborated with the Martin County Library System, Martin County Parks & Recreation, and countless other local organizations, such as the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society, and Ecological Associates Inc.”

A full list of the 2023 GAINer Award winners can be found here.

About Government Marketing University

Government Marketing University, part of the GovExec portfolio, is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. Experts from all corners of the U.S. public sector marketplace — marketers, thought leaders, government, media, and sales — are contributing their knowledge to this unique, content-rich platform. Government Marketing University offers training, research, certifications, mentoring, and community resources all in one place.



About the Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing

Encompassing the communities of Port Salerno, Stuart, Palm City, Jensen Beach, Indiantown, Jupiter Island, Hobe Sound, Sewall's Point, and Hutchinson Island, this hidden gem is a place for unwinding and reconnecting. The Martin County Office of Tourism and Marketing is the official tourism marketing arm of Martin County, Florida, whose goal is to provide information to those interested in Martin County and to spread the word about this one-of-a-kind destination.