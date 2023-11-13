AAA: Florida Gas Prices Falling Again After Rising 8-Cents Last Week

Florida - Monday November 13, 2023: Florida gas prices are moving lower again after rising unexpectedly last week.

The state average logged a new 2023 low of $3.16 per gallon last week on Monday. It then rose 8 cents per gallon by Wednesday. Fortunately, however, that upward trend immediately reversed course, as the state average declined 2-cents a day, through the past three days.

"Last week's gas price hike didn't make much sense, considering how oil and gasoline futures prices have steadily fallen through the past few weeks," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Either way, the jump at the pump was short lived and those gains were mostly erased by the weekend. Oil prices are now at multi-month lows, which should help keep gas prices low through the holidays."

The price of crude has been on a 3-week streak of declines, falling 13% ($11) since late October. The price of oil continues to have a direct impact on pump prices, since oil is a key ingredient in gasoline. In late September, oil was trading at above $90 per barrel. Friday's closing price was $77.17 – a $5 drop from the week before.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach - Boca Raton ($3.37), Naples ($3.27), Tallahassee ($3.24)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.94), Pensacola ($2.97), Panama City ($3.02)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

