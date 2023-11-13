FDOT: Treasure Coast Traffic Report Through Friday November 17

Treasure Coast - Monday November 13, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.



CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

1. State Road 714/SW Martin Highway Widening Project

Description: This 1.127-mile widening project began on August 6, 2021. Project improvements include widening SR 714/SW Martin Highway from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, widening the bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, constructing seven-foot buffered bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and installing signing, signalization, and lighting upgrades.

Cost/Completion: $21.3 million. Completion is expected in fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:



The eastbound and westbound shoulders on SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Martin Downs Boulevard to SW Citrus Boulevard are closed through mid-2024 to facilitate widening activities. Cyclists and motorists should share the road.

One lane in either direction of SR 714/SW Martin Highway from Citrus Boulevard to Martin Downs Boulevard may be closed, Monday through Thursday, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for roadway construction. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

SW Leighton Farms Avenue between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Honey Terrace may be closed to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 30, for roadway construction. Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8, will be used as contingency nights if needed.

Detour Information:



Eastbound and westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway to southbound SW Leighton Farm Avenue motorists will be detoured via SR 714/SW Martin Highway, SW Citrus Boulevard, and SW Moore Street to SW Leighton Farm Avenue. Northbound and southbound SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR 714/SW Martin Highway motorists will be detoured via SW Moore Street and SW Citrus Boulevard will be detoured via SW Moore Street and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway. Northbound and southbound SW Citrus Boulevard to SW Leighton Farm Avenue motorists will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Moore Street to SW Leighton Farm Avenue. Local traffic between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Moore Street will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Eastbound and westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue may be closed to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 30, for roadway construction. Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8, will be used as contingency nights if needed.

Small Vehicle Detour Information:



Small vehicle westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue, SW Moore Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway. Small vehicle eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway. Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard to eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway small vehicle traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway. Local traffic between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.



Three or More Axle Truck and Trailer Detour Information:



Three or more axle trucks and trailer eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW 96th Street, SR 76/SW Kanner Highway, enter the SR 9/I-95 northbound on-ramp from SW Kanner Highway, exit SR 9/I-95 at High Meadows Avenue (Exit 102), High Meadows Avenue to SR 714/SW Martin Highway. Three or more axle trucks and trailer westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via High Meadows Avenue, enter the SR 9/I-95 southbound on-ramp from High Meadows Avenue, exit SR 9/I-95 at SR 76/SW Kanner Highway (Exit 101), SW 96th Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway. Local traffic on SR 714/SW Martin Highway between SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

SW Citrus Boulevard at SR 714/SW Martin Highway, may be closed to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 30 for roadway construction. Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

Detour Information:



Eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway to southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard. Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing south on the roadway will be detoured via SR 714/SW Martin Highway, SW Leighton Farm Avenue, and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard. Northbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing north on the roadway will be detoured via SW Moore Street, SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SR 714/SW Martin Highway to SW Citrus Boulevard. Local traffic between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Moore Street will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.



The eastbound traffic on SR 714/SW Martin Highway just west of SW Citrus Boulevard was shifted to the newly constructed roadway to allow for westbound road construction through February 2024. Eastbound traffic attempting to access driveways on the north side of SR 714/SW Martin Highway will be required to make U-turns on SW 42 nd Avenue, Martin Downs Highway, and SW Citrus Boulevard. Eastbound traffic attempting to leave the driveways on the northside will be required to make U-turns at SW 42 nd Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard.

Avenue, Martin Downs Highway, and SW Citrus Boulevard. Eastbound traffic attempting to leave the driveways on the northside will be required to make U-turns at SW 42 Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard. Advanced Notice: Beginning Sunday, Nov. 19, westbound traffic on SR 714/SW Martin Highway just east of SW Leighton Farms Avenue will be shifted to the newly constructed roadway to allow for construction of the new westbound travel lanes through February 2024. Monday, Nov. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 21 will be used as contingency dates if needed. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

2. State Road 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing Project

Description: This 1.4-mile resurfacing project from north of Cabana Point Circle to SR 5/US 1 in the City of Stuart began on Monday, July 25, 2022. Project improvements include milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; some minor widening will occur along northbound and southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway; upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; installing sidewalks, signage and pavement markings; upgrading pedestrian lighting at two signalized intersections at SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/US 1; and, upgrading or restoring drainage pipes and replacing sections of the City of Stuart’s watermain at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $5,064,094.62. Completion is expected summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:



One southbound and northbound lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the Monterey Road intersection to SR 5/US 1 may be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed from Monday, Sept. 25, through Friday, Nov. 17, for sign installation punch work and site restoration.

Up to two southbound and northbound lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from SW Cabana Point to SR 5/US 1 may be closed from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. as needed from Monday, October 9, through Sunday, Nov. 19, for thermoplastic pavement marking installation. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

3. State Road (SR) 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from SE Contractors Way to north of SR 732/Jensen Beach Boulevard

Description: This 5.042-mile resurfacing project began on June 19, 2023. The project improvements on SR 5/US 1 consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway excluding SW Joan Jefferson Way to NW Wright Boulevard (no work on the Roosevelt Bridge), drainage improvements, constructing sidewalks to fill in missing gaps, upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, installing pedestrian pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections, and upgrading pavement markings and lighting signalized intersections.

Cost/Completion: $12 million. Completion is expected in spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



One northbound lane of SR 5/US 1 from the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and directional bores.

One southbound lane of SR 5/US 1 from SR 732/ NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the Roosevelt Bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, and directional bores.

One northbound lane of SR 5/US 1 from SR 732/NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the Roosevelt Bridge, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and directional bores.

One northbound lane of SR 5/US 1 from NW Wright Boulevard to NW Baker Road will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through approximately 7 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17, for curb, sidewalk, and guardrail work.

One southbound lane of SR 5/US 1 from the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way, will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and directional bores. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

4. State Road (SR) 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing and Improvements Project, from north of SR 710/Warfield Boulevard to St. Lucie Mobile Village

Description: The project began on July 26, 2023. The project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing roadway and shoulders, widening the existing shoulders from 10 feet to 12 feet, upgrading signing and pavement markings, installing audible vibratory treatment along the centerline and edge lines of the roadway, extending the existing guardrail at selected locations to address canal hazards, regrading the existing ditch in front of St. Lucie Mobile Village, and replacing the existing Traffic Monitoring Site (TMS) loops.

Cost/Completion: $2,771,566.18. Completion is expected in spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



One lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from approximately 2,000 feet north of SW Jupiter Indiantown Road to approximately 1,000 feet north of St. Lucie Mobile Village will undergo a moving lane closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17 for shoulder widening and guardrail work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

5. SR 15/US 98 Resurfacing Project

Description: This 12.333-mile project began on August 4, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, widening the roadway shoulders to 12 feet (7 feet paved and 5 feet unpaved), and installing new pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $20.8 Million. Completion is expected in late 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



One lane in either direction of SR 15/US 98 from the Palm Beach/Martin County line to the Martin/Okeechobee County line will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17 for survey, paving, embankment and clearing work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479



6. Dynamic Envelope Marking Rail Safety Project

Description: Construction on this railroad marking project will take place at SW Tommy Clements Street, SW Silver Fox Lane, and SW Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Indiantown, Innovation Drive in Jupiter, Aviation Road in West Palm Beach, Larrimore Road in Pahokee, Gator Boulevard/Airport Road, NW 12th Street/Osceola Street, W Canal Street, NW Avenue D, SW Avenue E/Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard W in Belle Glade, NW 1st Avenue in South Bay, and Miami Canal Road in Lake Harbor began on August 28, 2023. Work includes milling and resurfacing the pavement, installing signage, pavement markings, and sod, and performing utility adjustments.

Cost/Completion: $1.1 million/Early 2024

Traffic Impacts:

The following locations will be closed for striping activities. Flaggers will direct traffic as needed.



One lane in each direction of SW Tommy Clements Street at SR 710/Warfield Boulevard in Indiantown will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13.

One lane in each direction of SW Silver Fox Lane at SW Warfield Boulevard in Indiantown will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14.

One lane in each direction of SW Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive at SW Warfield Boulevard in Indiantown will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov.15.

One lane in each direction of Innovation Drive at SR 710/Beeline Highway in Jupiter will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 16.

One lane in each direction of Aviation Road at SR 710/Beeline Highway in West Palm Beach will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 18. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Melissa Readling at 772-577-8803 or mreadling@corradino.com.

7. State Road (SR) 732/Jensen Beach Causeway Mobility Improvements Project

Description: The SR 732/Jensen Beach Causeway construction work began September 19, 2023. The length of the project is 1.842 miles from NE Indian River Drive to SR A1A. Project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, replacing damaged sidewalk, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading signing and markings to provide buffered bicycle lanes, and replacing the existing bridge lighting, pendant lighting, and decorative pier lights.

Cost/Completion: $3 Million. Completion is expected Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:



No lane closures. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

8. SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Widening Project, from South of SW Alcantarra Boulevard to South of SW Darwin Boulevard

Description: Construction on this 0.713-mile widening project began on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 18-R42. Project improvements include widening SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, installing three new signalized intersections with mast arms at SW Alcantarra Boulevard, SW Tulip Boulevard, and SW Tunis Boulevard, adding a right turn lane on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard’s north approach to SW Alcantarra Boulevard, constructing an 18’ wide raised median with curb and gutter, upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing 8’-10’ wide sidewalks on both sides of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for pedestrian and bicycle use, and 6’ wide sidewalks on side streets, installing a new closed drainage system, signing, pavement markings, signalization, and lighting upgrades, and landscaping for the median including trees, irrigation and stamped concrete.

Cost/Completion: $11,570,179. Completion is expected summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:



One lane in either direction of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SW Fisherman Avenue and SW Darwin Boulevard may be closed Monday through Friday through November 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to install drainage structures. Flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic.

Advanced Notice: Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2023, SW North Globe Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 3 p.m., Friday, December 1, 2023, for watermain utility work across the roadway. Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:



Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to westbound SW North Globe Avenue will be detoured via S Globe Avenue, W Globe Avenue and SW North Globe Avenue. Eastbound SW North Globe Avenue motorists will be detoured via W Globe Avenue and S Globe Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, November 6, 2023, SW Trouville Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, will be closed through approximately 3 p.m., Friday, November 17, 2023, for drainage work across the roadway.

Detour Information:



Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard to eastbound SW Trouville Avenue will be detoured to eastbound SW Tulip Boulevard to southbound SW Voyager Street to westbound SW Trouville Avenue. Westbound SW Trouville Avenue motorists will be detoured to northbound SW Voyager Street to westbound SW Tulip Boulevard to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, November 6, 2023, SW Tunis Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, will be closed through approximately 3 p.m., Friday, November 17, 2023, for drainage work across the roadway.

Detour Information:



Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard to eastbound SW Tunis Avenue will be detoured to eastbound SW Rice Avenue/SW Chartwell Street to westbound SW Tunis Avenue. Westbound SW Tunis Avenue motorists will be detoured to southbound SW Chartwell Street/SW Rice Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard. Please note, the entrance on SW Tunis Avenue to Darwin Square will remain open. Lucie Boulevard.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, November 6, 2023, SW Rice Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, will be closed through approximately 3 p.m., Friday, November 17, 2023, for drainage work across the roadway.

Detour Information:



Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard to eastbound SW Rice Avenue will be detoured via SW Tunis Avenue and SW Chartwell Street to SW Rice Avenue. Westbound SW Rice Avenue motorists will be detoured via SW Chartwell Street and SW Tunis Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, November 6, 2023, SW Thrift Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, will be closed through approximately 3 p.m., Friday, November 17, 2023, for drainage work across the roadway.

Detour Information:



Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard to eastbound SW Thrift Avenue motorists will be detoured via SW Trouville Avenue and SW Voyager Street to SW Thrift Avenue. Westbound SW Thrift Avenue motorists will be detoured via SW Voyager Street and SW Trouville Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.



Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2023, S Globe Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 3 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023, for drainage work across the roadway. Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:



Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard to westbound S Globe Avenue will be detoured via SW North Globe Avenue and W Globe Avenue to S Globe Avenue. Eastbound S Globe Avenue motorists will be detoured via W Globe Avenue and SW North Globe Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.



City of Port St. Lucie project/adjacent to project corridor:

The Port St. Lucie Boulevard South Project Segment 3, managed by the City of Port St. Lucie, is reconstructing approximately 0.7 miles of the existing four-lane roadway from SW Gatlin Boulevard to SW Darwin Boulevard and a portion of SW Darwin Boulevard through Winter 2023.

Traffic Impact:



Speed limit lowered to 30 mph for the duration of the construction project.

Closure of existing median openings at both SW Yale Street and SW Cairo Avenue.

One northbound through lane will be eliminated on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard north of SW Aurelia Avenue to Gatlin Boulevard, leaving one through lane and one dedicated left turn lane onto westbound Gatlin Boulevard. For more information about the City of Port St. Lucie’s Segment 3 Project, please contact Beth Zsoka, Project Public Information Specialist at 772-871-5176.

9. St. Lucie West Boulevard Widening Project, from Commerce Center Drive to Peacock Boulevard

Description: This 1.814-mile widening project began on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 20-R75. Project improvements include constructing a new 3-lane eastbound bridge over I-95, separated 10-feet from the existing bridge; widening St. Lucie West Boulevard to accommodate two (2) eastbound and westbound travel lanes, with a third eastbound lane between the I-95 southbound and northbound ramps, two (2) eastbound left turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp, two (2) westbound right turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp; reconstructing/widening the I-95 ramps; connecting the existing St. Lucie West Boulevard roadway to the new eastbound bridge from the east and west directions; constructing 7-foot buffered bike lanes/paved shoulder and 5-foot to 6-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of the roadway; constructing a 22-foot to 40-foot lane-line to lane-line curbed median with curb and gutter; installing fencing retrofits on the north side of the existing bridge, and new railing on the eastbound bridge; and, installing new traffic signals with enhanced synchronization and timing at I-95 ramps.

Cost/Completion: $15,518,729. Completion is expected winter 2023.

Traffic Impact:



The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard from the I-95 northbound off-ramp intersection to Peacock Boulevard was shifted 3-feet to the south to facilitate roadway construction through December 2023.

Eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to southbound I-95 traffic is shifted to the newly paved permanent on-ramp.

Eastbound traffic on St. Lucie West Boulevard is shifted to the new roadway/bridge outside lane to facilitate roadway construction through December 2023.

The bike lane and shoulder along the new eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be open and can be used by bicycles. The asphalt pathway along westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be open and can be used by bicycles through December 2023.

Traffic on the northbound I-95 on-ramp was shifted to permanent configuration from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard. The free-flowing right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 on-ramp was eliminated. A new right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was added, and motorists will stop at the signal before turning onto the ramp.

Traffic on the northbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard is split to one inside (left) and one outside (right) lanes to facilitate roadway construction operations through December 2023.

Traffic on the southbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard is split to one inside (left) and one outside (right) lanes to facilitate roadway construction activities through December 2023.

Intermittent shoulder closures may occur Monday through Friday, through December 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work at the following locations:

Northbound and southbound I-95 mainline from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass. All I-95 entrance and exit ramps at St. Lucie West Boulevard Eastbound and westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard from Champions Way to SW Peacock Boulevard

One lane in either direction of St. Lucie West Boulevard between Champions Way and SW Peacock Boulevard may be intermittently closed nightly Monday through Friday, through December 2023, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway work. A flagging operation will be in place to help direct traffic.

One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through December 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for roadway work.

One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through December 2023, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for roadway work. No more than one lane will be closed at a time in either direction of I-95. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

10. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Gatlin Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This 1.4-mile roadway improvements project began on Friday, June 10, 2022. Project improvements include widening southbound I-95 to provide a 12-foot auxiliary lane and a 12-foot shoulder (10-feet paved); widening I-95 southbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp for the addition of a right-turn lane and a left-turn lane; widening the inside of the I-95 northbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp to provide three (3) left-turn lanes; widening eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard to provide three 15-foot left-turn lanes; modifying drainage to an open system with dry ponds; installing one cantilever sign structure at the southbound I-95 off-ramp; and adding new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $4,627,785.77. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:



The outside or inside ramp lane of the northbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Thursday, Dec. 14 for roadway work.

The outside or inside ramp lane of the southbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Thursday, Dec. 14 for roadway work.

The outside shoulder of the southbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramp is closed around-the-clock through Thursday, Dec. 14 to facilitate roadway work.

One westbound outside lane of Gatlin Boulevard from just west of the I-95 northbound on-ramp entrance to just east of the overpass is closed around-the-clock through Thursday, Dec. 14, for roadway work.

One lane in each direction of Gatlin Boulevard from just east and west of the northbound and southbound I-95 off-ramps at Gatlin Boulevard may be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Thursday, Dec. 14 for clearing and grubbing, and sidewalk work. During this time, sections of the sidewalks will be closed, and pedestrian detours will be in place.

One southbound lane of I-95 from just before and at the off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, Dec. 14, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for sign installation. Traffic on the outside lane will be temporarily shifted to the left during the lane closure. FHP will be onsite to assist motorists.

Two eastbound and westbound lanes of Gatlin Boulevard between east of SW Village Parkway and just east of the SR 9/I-95 on-ramp will be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 14 for roadway paving operations.

The SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard may be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m., until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Sunday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 14, for milling and resurfacing work. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp to Becker Road (Exit 114), SW Becker Road, and Port St. Lucie Boulevard to Gatlin Boulevard. FHP will be on site to assist motorists. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

The SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard may be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m., until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Sunday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 14, for milling and resurfacing work. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp to Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120), Crosstown Parkway, and SW Village Parkway to Gatlin Boulevard. FHP will be on site to assist motorists. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

The westbound left turn lane from Gatlin Boulevard to the southbound I-95 on-ramp will be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 14, for paving operations. Motorists will be detoured via westbound Gatlin Boulevard, make a U-turn at the Gatlin Boulevard and SW Village Parkway intersection, to the southbound I-95 on-ramp.

The eastbound left turn lane from Gatlin Boulevard to northbound I-95 on-ramp will be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 14, for paving operations. Motorists will be detoured via eastbound Gatlin Boulevard, make a U-turn at the Gatlin Boulevard and Brescia Street intersection, to the northbound I-95 on-ramp. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479 .



11. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Midway Road Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began on November 10, 2022. The project improvements consist of adding a second left-turn lane to both the SR 9/I-95 northbound and southbound off-ramps at Midway Road (Exit 126); widening and repaving the existing SR 9/I-95 off-ramps; upgrading traffic signals with new mast arm poles and improving signalization timing and alignment; implementing Wrong Way Driving Countermeasure Systems; and upgrading existing highway lighting along with implementation of new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.6 million. Final accepted on November 8, 2023.

Traffic Impact:



All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

12. State Road 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This project began on April 17, 2023. Project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; installing 6-foot buffered bicycle lanes; upgrading pedestrian lighting at the intersection of Juanita Avenue and St. Lucie Boulevard; upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; upgrading guardrail connections to the existing bridge railings; and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2023.

Traffic Impacts:



Up to one northbound lane from Juanita Avenue to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Thursday, Nov. 30, for punch work, sign installation, and shoulder corrections .

Up to one southbound lane from Juanita Avenue to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Thursday, Nov. 30, for punch work, sign installation, and shoulder corrections .

Up to one northbound lane of SR 615/North 25 th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Nov. 30, for asphalt corrections and permanent paving markings/ thermoplastic (as needed).

Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Nov. 30, for asphalt corrections and permanent paving markings/ thermoplastic (as needed). Up to one southbound lane of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Nov. 30, for asphalt corrections and permanent paving markings/thermoplastic (as needed). For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

13. State Road A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: This project began May 1, 2023. The SR A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement project improvements consist of constructing a new high-level fixed bridge connected directly to SR 5/US 1 going over the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad, Old Dixie Highway, and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) featuring: one 12-foot travel lane in each direction, navigational clearances of 85 feet vertical and 125 feet horizontal at the waterway channel; installing a barrier-protected 8-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge and a barrier-protected 12-foot shared use path on the north side of the bridge; installing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes within the shoulders on both sides of SR A1A; constructing a 12-foot shared-use path along Old Dixie Highway to provide connectivity to the East Coast Greenway; building an observation deck beneath the west side of the new bridge structure; constructing a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the FEC Railroad; extending Juanita Avenue from SR 5/US 1 to Old Dixie Highway; and connecting SR 5/US 1 and Old Dixie Highway along Sunny Lane.

Cost/Completion: $111.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2027.

Traffic Impact:



One westbound lane of SR A1A between 250 feet east of the north causeway bridge to 500 feet east of the north causeway Island Boat Ramp Park Entrance may be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 13 through Wednesday Nov. 15, for bridge construction.

The northbound lane of SR A1A between Old Dixie Highway and Shimenoke Road may be closed from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. from Monday Sept. 25, through Friday, Dec. 22, for roadway work and drainage.

One right turn lane on northbound US 1, from 500 feet south of the US 1/A1A intersection to the US 1/SR A1A intersection will be closed Monday Nov. 6 through Friday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to install drainage structures.

One right turn lane on southbound SR 5/ US 1, from 500 feet north of the US 1/SR A1A intersection to the US 1/SR A1A intersection will be closed Monday Nov. 6 through Friday Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to install drainage structure.

One left turn lane on southbound US 1, from 300 feet north of US 1/SR A1A intersection to the US 1/SR A1A intersection will be closed from Monday Nov. 6 through Friday Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to install drainage structure.

One left turn lane on northbound US 1 from 300 feet south of the US 1/SR A1A intersection to the US 1 /SR A1A intersection will be closed from Monday Nov. 6 to Friday Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to install drainage structure.

The right shoulder on northbound US 1 from 500 feet south of Juanita Avenue to 500 feet north of Juanita Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Dec. 29, for roadway construction.

Beginning at 12 a.m., Monday, Sept. 25, northbound SR 605/Old Dixie Highway at SR A1A will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 a.m., Friday, Dec. 22 for roadway work and drainage work. Southbound SR 605/OId Dixie Highway will remain open. Eastbound and westbound SR A1A motorists heading north on SR 605/Old Dixie Highway will be detoured via SR 5/US 1 to Naco Road.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, Sunny Lane between N 3rd Street and Old Dixie Highway will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, for drainage installation and roadway work. Local traffic will be provided access during this time. Northbound and southbound Old Dixie Highway motorists to Sunny Lane will be detoured via SR A1A and US 1 to Sunny Lane. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

14. State Road 9/I-95 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements Project, from South of Gatlin Boulevard to South of St. Lucie West Boulevard

Description: The resurfacing and safety improvements project is anticipated to begin on June 16, 2023. The project improvements consist of extending the SR-9/I-95 northbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from Gatlin Boulevard and the SR-9/I-95 southbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from St. Lucie West Boulevard, installing a Dynamic Message Sign along SR-9/I-95 northbound south of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide real time messages to motorists, installing LED roadway lighting on SR-9/I-95 between Gatlin Boulevard and Crosstown Parkway, upgrading interchange signage, resurfacing SR-9/I-95 and correcting cross-slopes, and installing a Dynamic Curve Warning System north of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide a warning to motorists of excessive speed and wet pavement conditions.

Cost/Completion: $9.9 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



One lane in either direction of I-95 from south of Gatlin Boulevard to St. Lucie West Boulevard may be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, January 7, 2024, for roadway construction and bridge work.

Two lanes in either direction of I-95 from south of Gatlin Boulevard to St. Lucie West Boulevard may be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, January 7, 2024, for roadway construction and bridge work.

The northbound and southbound I-95 shoulder (right or left) from south of Gatlin Boulevard to St. Lucie West Boulevard may be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, through Sunday, January 7, 2024, for foundation installation, pole construction, sign installation, lighting, and ITS work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

15. Savannas Preserve State Park SUN Trail Improvements Project, from Walton Road to Kitterman Road

Description: The SUN Trail improvements project began July 26, 2023. Project improvements consist of constructing approximately 6.8 miles of accessible multi-use trail featuring a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail with boardwalk sections.

Cost/Completion: $10.6 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2025.

Traffic Impacts:

· All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

16. State Road (SR) 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project from north of SR 70/Virgina Avenue to Sunny Lane

Description: This 3-mile project is anticipated to begin Monday, November 20, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing travel lanes with the exception of the Taylor Creek Bridge, upgrading deficient sidewalks and curb ramps, installing new pavement markings, upgrading signage, and upgrading pedestrian signals and pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections.

Cost/Completion: $6.1 Million. Completion anticipated fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

· All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, City of Fellsmere)

17. State Road A1A and SR 5/US 1 Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began August 26, 2022. The SR A1A from south of Jasmine Lane to north of SR 60/Beachland Boulevard project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing asphalt pavement; widening the roadway to accommodate a 7-foot buffered bicycle lane; constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side (northbound direction); upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings; upgrading existing curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; adding two signalized pedestrian mid-block crossings at Iris Lane and Dahlia Lane; and, upgrading pedestrian signal and lighting at the intersection of SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard. SR A1A and SR 5/US 1 turn lanes project improvements consist of constructing a southbound right turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/US 1 and 8th Street; extending the southbound right turn lane at the intersections of SR A1A and the 17th Street Causeway and SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard; and upgrading existing drainage.

Cost/Completion: $5.6 million. Completion is anticipated early 2024.

Traffic Impact:



The northbound shoulder of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through November 2023, for sod installation. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

The northbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through November 2023, for deliveries. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

The southbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be intermittently closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through November 2023, for deliveries. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

The outside southbound lane of SR 5/US 1 from 12 th Street to 8 th Street and the SR 5/US 1 access onto westbound 8 th Street will be closed around-the-clock through November 2023 for drainage work and construction of a dedicated right-turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/US 1 and 8 th Street. Motorists on SR 5/US 1 can make a right turn onto westbound 8 th Street at the traffic signal. One southbound SR 5/US 1 through lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Access to properties will be maintained.

Street to 8 Street and the SR 5/US 1 access onto westbound 8 Street will be closed around-the-clock through November 2023 for drainage work and construction of a dedicated right-turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/US 1 and 8 Street. Motorists on SR 5/US 1 can make a right turn onto westbound 8 Street at the traffic signal. One southbound SR 5/US 1 through lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Access to properties will be maintained. One southbound lane on SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan road will be closed Thursday Nov. 13 through Tuesday Nov.21, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for roadway widening and deliveries. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists, excluding Saturday and Sunday. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

18. State Road 510/Wabasso Beach Road Bridge Railing Safety Improvements Project

Description: This bridge railing safety improvements project began March 31, 2023. The project improvements consist of installing pedestrian/bicycle railing on the north and south sides of the existing SR 510/Wabasso Beach Road bridge.

Cost/Completion: $1.4 million. Final accepted on October 25, 2023.

Traffic Impact:



No lane closures. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

19. State Road 656/17th Street East End of Bridge Rehabilitation and Improvements Project

Description: Construction is anticipated to begin August 28, 2023. The project improvements consist of replacement of the eastern 400 feet of the existing bridge; sealing the full length of the existing bridge deck surface; and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $22.3 million. Completion anticipated summer 2028.

Traffic Impacts:



One westbound lane on SR 656/17 th Street between Indian River Boulevard and Indian Bay Drive will be closed beginning 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 through 7 a.m., Thursday Nov. 16 for reattaching of temporary lane separators. Traffic pacing will be performed in 10 to15-minute intervals to perform the work. Westbound lane will immediately be opened if any emergency service vehicles are present.

Street between Indian River Boulevard and Indian Bay Drive will be closed beginning 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 through 7 a.m., Thursday Nov. 16 for reattaching of temporary lane separators. Traffic pacing will be performed in 10 to15-minute intervals to perform the work. Westbound lane will immediately be opened if any emergency service vehicles are present. One eastbound and westbound lane on SR 656/17 th Street between Indian River Boulevard and Indian Bay Drive may be closed nightly 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through, Sunday, Dec. 3, as needed for routine maintenance. Flagging operations would be utilized to maintain eastbound and westbound traffic. For minor work, traffic pacing will be used.

Street between Indian River Boulevard and Indian Bay Drive may be closed nightly 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through, Sunday, Dec. 3, as needed for routine maintenance. Flagging operations would be utilized to maintain eastbound and westbound traffic. For minor work, traffic pacing will be used. One eastbound lane of SR 656/17 th Street between 4 th Avenue and Indian River Boulevard will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

Street between 4 Avenue and Indian River Boulevard will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for bridge construction activities. One westbound lane of SR 656/17 th Street between E Camino Del Rio and Indian Bay Drive will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for roadway work.

Street between E Camino Del Rio and Indian Bay Drive will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for roadway work. One southbound outside turn lane on Indian River Boulevard to eastbound SR 656/17 th Street may be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m. Monday, April 28, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

Street may be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 through 12 a.m. Monday, April 28, 2025, for bridge construction activities. One eastbound and westbound lane will be open in each direction on the south side of the bridge. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

20. CR 612/8th Street over Lateral Canal C (Bridge No. 884024) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: Construction began June 5, 2023. Project improvements consist of replacing the existing two-lane bridge (No. 884024) over Lateral Canal C, dredging Lateral Canal C to accommodate new bridge construction, installing guardrail to shield the canal hazards, and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $6.9 million. Anticipated completion spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



Eastbound and westbound CR 612/8th Street over Lateral Canal C Bridge No. 884024 from west of 74th Avenue to east of Lateral Canal C is closed around-the-clock through spring 2024, for bridge replacement work.

Detour Information:



Eastbound CR 612/8 th Street motorists will be detoured via 82 nd Avenue, 16 th Street and 66 th Avenue to CR 612/8 th Street. Westbound CR 612/8 th Street motorists will be detoured via 66 th Avenue, 16 th Street and 82 nd Avenue to CR 612/8 th Street. Northbound 74 th Avenue motorists will be detoured via 4 th Street, 66 th Avenue and 16 th Street to 74 th Avenue. Southbound 74 th Avenue motorists will be detoured via 16 th Street, 66 th Avenue and 4 th Street to 74 th Avenue. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.



21. State Road (SR) 9/I-95 at County Road (CR) 606/Oslo Road New Interchange and CR 606/Oslo Road Widening Project

Description: The project is anticipated to begin August 14, 2023. In partnership with Indian River County, FDOT is pleased to announce the construction of the new interchange at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road and CR 606/Oslo Road improvements. Additionally, CR 606/Oslo Road will have capacity improvements to four lanes from west of SR 9/I-95 to 58th Avenue per Indian River County Resolution Nos. 2017-022 and 2017-023. Project improvements consist of constructing a new interchange with partial cloverleaf ramps at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road, widening CR 606/Oslo Road from two-lane to a four-lane divided roadway from west of SR 9/I-95 to SW 58th Avenue, installing interchange ramp lighting, replacing the existing CR 606/Oslo Road bridge over SR 9/I-95, installing a new signalized intersection at CR 606/Oslo Road and 66th Avenue SW, installing intersection lighting at 74th Avenue, 66th Avenue and 58th Avenue, realigning 82nd Avenue at CR 606/Oslo Road, eliminating the 86th Avenue connection to CR 606/Oslo Road, constructing 13th Street SW to connect 86th Avenue SW and 90th Avenue, extending the south limit the existing noise wall on SR 9/I-95, replacing Indian River County sanitary, water and raw water mains, upgrading signing, signalization, intersection lighting, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks, installing a closed drainage system and constructing three drainage ponds.

Cost/Completion: $95.78 million. Anticipated completion in summer 2027.

Traffic Impacts:



The shoulders of northbound and southbound SR 9/I-95 from just north and south of the CR 606/Oslo Road overpass may be closed nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 16, for roadway work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

22. SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from North of 6th Avenue to 12th Street

Description: This 0.721-Mile project is anticipated to begin August 17, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, installing new sidewalks in areas where they are currently missing, installing bike lanes throughout the project limits, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading lighting at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street to improve pedestrian lighting at the crosswalks, upgrading pedestrian signalization at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street, and upgrading signage and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.84 million. Anticipated completion in spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



One southbound lane on US 1 between 6th Street and 12th Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, for utility work. For more information, please contact Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

23. SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from Harrison Street to South of Davis Street

Description: This 1.472-mile project is anticipated to begin August 17, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, replacing sidewalk and providing sidewalk connectivity and continuity, removing abandoned driveways, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading pedestrian signalization and lighting at signalized intersections, and upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $3.9 million. Anticipated completion in Spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:



One northbound lane of SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may be intermittently closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, to remove the sidewalk and curb removal and installation, and grading for sod.

One southbound lane of SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may be intermittently closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, to remove the sidewalk and curb removal and installation, and grading for sod.

One southbound lane of SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through November 2023 for roadway work.

One northbound lane on SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through November 2023 for roadway work.

One southbound lane on SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may be intermittently closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Thursday, Nov. 16. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

MAINTENANCE, UTILITY, PERMIT & ADDITIONAL AGENCY PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Port Mayaca, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

INDIANTOWN:

Eastbound and westbound SW Kanner Highway between Port Mayaca Cemetery and King Ranch, in Indiantown, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Dec. 22, 1 lane will be closed either direction, from for FPL Fiber Development. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

PALM CITY:

Westbound Southeast Ocean Boulevard at intersection of North River Road, in Palm City, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Dec. 22, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole, directional boring, equipment cabinet installation. For more information, please contactMark Meyers at 954-560-0450.

Eastbound Southeast Monterey Road between Southeast Rays Way and US 1, in Palm City, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for pole installation. For more information, please contact Michael Lewkutz 561-248-4374.

SEWALL’S POINT:

Eastbound and westbound SE Ocean Boulevard over the Evans Crary Bridge, in Sewall’s Point, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, please contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

STUART:

Northbound Kanner Highway between Crestwood Circle and Salerno Road, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 31, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Brittany Kiernan at 772-286-7385.

Eastbound SR 714 between SE Rays Way and US 1, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for directional boring work. For more information, please contact Michael Lewkutz at 561-248-4374.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

FORT PIERCE:

Northbound and Southbound A1A access to Porpoise Avenue, in Fort Pierce, around-the-clock beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13 through approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, all lanes closed, for utility work. Northbound SR A1A traffic will be detoured to Francis Avenue to Hernando Street to Porpoise Avenue. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Avalon Avenue to Hernando Street to Porpoise Avenue. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound Turnpike Feeder Road between Indrio Road and US 1, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Dec. 22, 1 lane will be closed either direction closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084

Northbound US 1 between Harbor Branch Way and SE 21st Street, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Dec. 22, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound Orange Avenue between 25th Street and 32nd Street, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of the 2 lanes will be closed, for roadway work. The work is being performed in sections through the project corridor. Only one section will be closed at a time. For more information, please contact John Biggs at 772-466-1600 ext. 3474.

Westbound Orange Avenue between 25th Street and 32nd Street, in Fort Pierce, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 16, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for roadway work. For more information, please contact John Biggs at 772-466-1600 ext. 3474.

Eastbound Okeechobee Road between S Jenkins Road and McNeil Road, in Fort Pierce, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Thursday Nov. 16, 2 of 3 lanes are closed for utility work. For more information, please contact Aldo Maldonado at 773-664-1722.

Northbound and southbound US Highway 1 between White City Road and Tropical Isle Way, in Fort Pierce, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13 through approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 6 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Chris Rollins at 561-981-5727.

PORT ST. LUCIE:

Northbound US 1 between Walton Road and SE Huffman Road, in Port Saint Lucie 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Dec. 22, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound Crosstown Parkway at US 1 in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Dec. 22 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and Southbound US 1 between Savanna Club Boulevard and Westmoreland Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, up to 2 of 6 lanes closed, for median excavation and irrigation installation for landscaping work. For more information, please contact Lisandro Iglesias at 786-519-5807 or Marcelo Dimitriou at 772-979-0082.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, City of Sebastian, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Orchid Island, City of Fellsmere)

INDIAN RIVER SHORES:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Turtle Beach Road and Palm Island Lane, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Turtle Beach Road and Palm Island Lane, in Indian River Shores, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Old Winter Beach Road and Turtle Beach Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Old Winter Beach Road and Turtle Beach Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

VERO BEACH:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound E Causeway Boulevard between Indian Bay Drive and Club Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov.17, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound E Causeway Boulevard between Indian Bay Drive and Club Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov.17, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Lake Drive and Sandpiper Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov.17, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Lake Drive and Sandpiper Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. Officers will be present to assist with the safe transition into 1 lane. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound Beachland Boulevard, between Flamingo Drive and Indian River Drive E, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound 17th Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17th, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound 17th Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 2 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between 16th Place and 18th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between 16th Place and 18th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov.17, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information, visit: www.fl511.com.

For updated lane closure information, please refer to: www.d4fdot.com.

Learn more about the Florida Department of Transportation at: www.fdot.gov.