NASA Engineer to Speak at Indian River State College STEM Career Spotlight Presentation

Fort Pierce - Monday November 13, 2023: Ana Maria Seltenright, a Maintenance and Reliability Engineer Contractor for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is the featured speaker on Thursday, November 16, at 5:30 p.m. at Indian River State College. The event is free and open to the public and will be held in the Auditorium in Room 135 in the Science Center, N Building.

The event is sponsored by STEM Pioneers—a project of Indian River State College that seeks to increase the number of Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students that attain degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The U.S. Department of Education has awarded IRSC a $4.9 million Hispanic-Serving Institutions STEM and Articulation Program grant to assist students with this goal in the College’s service district.

Seltenright will share her experiences as a Chemical Engineer and Maintenance Reliability Engineer Contractor for NASA since 2017 at the Kennedy Space Center near Cape Canaveral, Florida. She also has served as Cryogenic Engineer and has held a position at the Launch Control Center for the Artemis Mission in NASA’s project to return to the moon.

Seltenright holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Columbia and worked for 20 years in the oil and gas industry for British Petroleum (BP) in various roles that include petroleum production, health and safety, and production optimization. During her career she additionally worked on multiple petroleum fields worldwide, including arctic Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay to Houston, Texas, Colombia and Azerbaijan.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Lynne O'Dell, STEM Pioneers Program Director, at lodell@irsc.edu.