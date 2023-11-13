NWS MELBOURNE: Coastal Flood Advisory in Effect Until 11 a.m. Wednesday

Treasure and Space Coasts - Monday November 13, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Treasure Coast and portions of the Space Coast.

Onshore winds and above normal tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Flood prone locations in Martin County are especially vulnerable during high tides. Morning high tides will occur today between 700 and 730 AM, Tuesday between 800 and 830 AM, and Wednesday around 900 AM.

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.



COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

* WHAT: Water runup to the dune line, minor coastal flooding and beach erosion expected around the times of high tide, especially in vulnerable locations of Martin County. A Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE: .Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.

* WHEN: Until 11 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS: Some flooding of low-lying lots, parks and roadways may occur near the shoreline. Only isolated road closures are expected.