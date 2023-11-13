NWS MELBOURNE: Hazardous Wind, Beach, Boating and Storm Potential This Week

Treasure and Space Coasts - Monday November 13, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued an advisory warning of increased wind, coastal hazards and rain chances for this week.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK

COASTAL FLOOD IMPACT - Increasing onshore flow combined with high astronomical tides will produce poor conditions at the beaches, including rough surf and wave runup to the dune line near times of high tide, leading to minor beach erosion. Use caution at the beaches the next several days.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT - A Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents continues at all central Florida beaches, in addition to the other hazards. Entering this rough surf is not advised.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT - Northerly to northeasterly winds will freshen today, increasing to 20 to 25 knots by late tonight. Seas continue to build to 7 to 9 feet in the Gulf Stream, and 6 to 8 feet in the nearshore waters.

RIVER FLOOD IMPACT - The Saint Johns River near Astor will rise back into Minor Flood Stage today through at least mid week, primarily due to increasing northeast winds coupled with increasing high astronomical tides. Locally heavy rainfall is possible over the basin Wednesday into Thursday.