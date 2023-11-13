‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ Opens November 16 at IRSC

Fort Pierce - Monday November 6, 2023: Indian River State College’s 2023-2024 Performing Arts season continues with “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” which opens Thursday, Nov. 16 at the McAlpin Theatre at the Massey Campus in Fort Pierce.

This show is rated G and is based on the popular series of animated educational TV shorts, “Schoolhouse Rock!” Created by David McCall, the short films aired during Saturday morning children’s programming from 1973 to 1984 and covered such themes as grammar, science, economics, history, mathematics and civics. Scott Ferguson and fellow writers George Keating and Kyle Hall turned the series into a stage musical in 1993.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live!” features a teacher named Tom who, anxious about his first day of teaching, turns on the TV show and the characters come alive and help him prepare for his lessons. Popular songs include “Three is a Magic Number,” “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction.”

“Schoolhouse Rock Live!” opened onstage in Chicago in 1993, with Ferguson directing. It was an instant hit and moved to off-Broadway in 1995, and returned to Chicago after an 11-month run. A national tour was launched in 1997, with repeat tours in 1999 and 2000.

Performances of “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” are Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling 772-462-4750 (toll-free at 1-800-220-9915), or in person at the McAlpin Fine Arts Center Box Office, which is located at 3209 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The remainder of the 2023-2024 series includes the IRSC Jazz Ensemble and Wind Ensemble concert “Home for the Holidays” (Nov. 30 & Dec. 1); Eugene Ionesco’s absurdist comedy “Rhinoceros” (Feb. 1-4, 2024); the musical comedy “Sweet Charity,” with music by Cy Coleman and book by Neil Simon (March 21-24, 2024); “Curtain Call Classics,” a concert by the IRSC Jazz and Wind ensembles featuring music from the classical, jazz, movie, and Broadway genres (April 4-7); and Noel Coward’s comedy of manners, “Private Lives” (April 25-28). “Private Lives” will be presented on the McAlpin Mainstage and the Outdoor Terrace.

Individual tickets to these shows cost $20 each. Group discounts are available.

In addition to the subscription series, the following shows will be featured at the McAlpin:

