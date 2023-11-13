SFWMD: Tidal Outlook for November 13 through November 20

Treasure Coast - Monday November 13, 2023: Higher tidal levels are expected along South Florida's east coast and the Florida Keys due to the New Moon today, Monday, November 13.

However, these higher tidal levels will remain below flood stage in all areas except in the Florida Keys where minor coastal flooding may occur. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop over or near South Florida by midweek. This system may bring higher tidal levels due to wind-driven swells.

As a result, minor flooding is possible along coastal areas of Martin, St. Lucie, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties between Thursday, November 16 and Saturday, November 18.

In Monroe County, coastal flooding concerns could continue into the week of November 20.

View the weekly Tidal Outlook HERE.

sfwmd

High tides are predicted by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to peak above 2.5-3 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) along the South Florida Coast during the following days in 2023.

The peaks vary by location:



September 13-15 (New Moon)

September 26-October 4 (Full Moon)

October 14-19 (New Moon)

October 24-November 2 (Full Moon)

November 11-17 (New Moon)

November 24-29 (Full Moon)

The weekly Tidal Outlook Forecast is published every Monday. It reports on wind strength and direction and ocean current conditions that can cause tides to occur higher or lower than predicted at certain locations.

