SpaceX - SES O3b mPOWER Misson Lifts Off from Cape Canaveral

Florida - Monday November 13, 2023: On Sunday, November 12 at 4:08 p.m. ET, SpaceX launched the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth (MEO) orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX's SES O3b mPOWER program aims to provide internet access to remote locations around the world. Sunday's launch delivered the fifth and sixth satellites into MEO orbit and SES expects to be ready to provide high-performance connectivity services early in the Second Quarter of 2024.

SES is a Luxembourg-based telecommunications company.

The satellites operate in an MEO which is roughly 8,000 kilometers above the Earth. This was the third launch of the Boeing-built O3b mPower satellites for SES. The first two O3b mPOWER satellites launched on Dec. 16, 2022, followed by the second pair on April 28, 2023.

This was also the ninth flight of the first stage booster which supported this latest mission. It previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and five Starlink missions.

