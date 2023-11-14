Deadline Extended to Apply to Serve on St. Lucie County Advisory Boards  

Fort Pierce - Tuesday November 14, 2023: The deadline to St. Lucie County Commissioners are looking for civic-minded residents to serve on several boards and committees.

The county has extended the application period for new appointments to boards and committees until Monday, November 20.

If residents submitted an application recently, please re-submit as it may not have been received due to the network outage.

There is an immediate need for volunteers on the following boards/committees:



Affordable Housing Advisory Committee

Code Enforcement

Historical Commission

Housing Finance Authority

Homeless Advisory Committee

Land Acquisition Selection Committee

Planning & Zoning Commission

Tourist Development Committee

Treasure Coast Education, Research and Development Authority

Treasure Coast Health Council

Some boards/committees may require specific qualifications or past experience, but the minimum requirements are:

Must be a St. Lucie County resident;

Must not be related to another committee member, County Commissioner or county employee involved with the committee of interest;

Must not be employed by the same business entity as other committee members;

Must not serve on more than two county committees (does not apply to Ad Hoc Committees).

Financial disclosure is required for some boards and committees. Applications and more information about each of the advisory boards are available on the county's website at: www.stlucieco.org/boards.

Applications are due no later than Monday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. to be considered for any available vacancies.