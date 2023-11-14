MCSO: Night at the Museum Lands Armed Burglar in Jail

MCSO

Martin County - Tuesday November 14, 2023: Employees at the Elliot Museum on Hutchinson Island were surprised to see Jason Allen Dark on their video monitors when they arrived for work last Friday morning.

When Martin County sheriff deputies arrived they surprised the 42-year-old Port St. Lucie resident who then surrendered. Inside Dark's backpack deputies found museum items, as well as a knife.

According to a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Dark apparently entered the museum through an unlocked door early Friday morning.

Dark was booked into the Martin County Jail and charged with burglary and theft.