NWS Melbourne - Flood Advisory Extended Through Early Thursday Morning; Flood Watch Takes Effect Wednesday Afternoon and Lasts Until Thursday Afternoon

East Central Florida - Tuesday November 14, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has extended its Coastal Flood Advisory for the Treasure Coast and portions of the Space Coast through 4 a.m. Thursday and they have issued a Flood Watch which will take effect Wednesday at 1 p.m. and remain in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Onshore winds and above normal tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Flood prone locations in Martin County are especially vulnerable during high tides. Morning high tides will occur between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Motorists are reminded not to drive around barricades, or through water of unknown depth, and residents are also encouraged to take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

High Surf and High Rip Current Risk warnings have also been issued and will remain in effect through late Thursday night.

High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.

Strong rip currents are also present. These powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY - IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM THURSDAY

WHAT: For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, numerous strong and life-threatening rip currents.



FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

WHAT: Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Expect widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts to around 6 inches.



Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. FLOOD SAFETY TIPS and RESOURCES > http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Residents should monitor forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.