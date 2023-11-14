NWS Melbourne - Dangerous Sea, Surf and Rip Current Conditions Continue Through Thursday Night

East Central Florida - Tuesday November 14, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne is warning that dangerous sea, surf and rip currents conditions will continue through Thursday night.

Numerous advisories for hazardous seas, surf and rip currents are now in place. Boating and beach activities are strongly discouraged. In addition, minor beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible this week during high tides.

Portions of Volusia and Martin Counties remain especially vulnerable to the pounding waves along the shoreline.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

One or two lightning storms will be possible this afternoon across the Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast counties, capable of occasional cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, and heavy

downpours. Storm motion will be to the west at a rapid 25 to 30 mph.

HIGH WIND IMPACT

Easterly winds will increase to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph along the Treasure and Southern Space coasts this afternoon, and could briefly increase to over 25 mph along the barrier islands

this evening. Across the rest of east central Florida, easterly winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

COASTAL FLOOD IMPACT

Fresh onshore flow combined with high astronomical tides will produce dangerous conditions at the beaches, including large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet, rough surf, and wave runup to the

dune line near times of high tide, leading to minor beach erosion and coastal flooding.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A High Risk of numerous, strong, life-threatening rip currents continues at all central central Florida Atlantic beaches, in addition to the other hazards. Entering this rough, dangerous surf

is highly discouraged.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

One or two lightning storms capable of gusty winds to 35 knots will be possible across the Atlantic waters and Intracoastal Waterways of the Treasure Coast, and inland lakes to the west.

Storm motion will be to the west at a rapid 20 to 25 knots.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Hazardous boating conditions continue across all central Florida Atlantic waters. Easterly winds will increase to 20 to 25 knots this afternoon, while seas continue to build up to 8 to 10 feet.

RIVER FLOOD IMPACT

The St. Johns River at Astor is forecast to remain in Minor Flood Stage through late week due to breezy east winds and high astronomical tides. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible over

the basin Wednesday into Thursday, which could slow the decline of the river.