Port St. Lucie Police Seek Help Identifying Car Thief Suspect

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday November 14, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is asking the public's help in identifying the man pictured here who is wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle on November 4th.

The theft occurred about 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Mobile Gas Station at 1820 SW Fountainview Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

The operator of a 2016 Grey Nissan Sentra had left the keys in the ignition, lights on, with the vehicle in park and running. The suspect in the video below simply got in, and drove off.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call PSLPD at (772) 871-5001 or contact Detective R. O’Hara directly at (772) 871-5172.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).