NWS Melbourne: Coastal Flood Advisory in Effect Through 4 a.m. Thursday; Flood Watch Takes Effect This Afternoon and Remains in Effect Through Thursday Afternoon

East Central Florida - Wednesday November 15, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne continues to maintain a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts which remains in effect through 4 a.m. Thursday, The NWS has also issued a flood watch that takes effect this afternoon and will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon.

Onshore winds and above normal tides are combining to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Flood prone locations in Martin County are especially vulnerable during high tides.

Motorists are reminded not to drive around barricades, or through water of unknown depth, and residents are also encouraged to take the necessary steps to protect flood-prone property.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY - IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM THURSDAY

Until 4 a.m. Thursday. IMPACTS: Some flooding of low-lying lots, parks and roadways may occur near the shoreline. Only isolated road closures are expected.

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.



Residents should monitor forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.