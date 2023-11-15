PSLPD: Motorcycle Driver Dies Following Serious Injuries Suffered in September 9 Crash

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday November 15, 2023: A 33-year-old motorcycle operator from Port St. Lucie died last night from injuries he sustained in a crash last Thursday night.

At 8:28 pm November 9th, Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Public Information Officer Senior Sergeant Dominick Mesiti reports that officers responded to NW Bayshore Blvd. and NW Riverside Dr. for a reported motorcycle crash.

The motorcycle operator was riding a Kawasaki dirk bike traveling south on NW Bayshore Blvd when he left the roadway and struck a parked vehicle in a driveway. The man was ejected from his motorcycle, however the motorcycle continued on into the neighboring driveway and struck a second parked vehicle along with the overhead garage door.

The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead the evening of November 14th. His identify has not been released.

Senior Sergeant Mesiti reports that the investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.