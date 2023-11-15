Treasure Coast Food Bank Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution Saturday

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 15, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce, in collaboration with the Treasure Coast Food Bank, is hosting its Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution on Saturday, November 18, 2023, to assist families in preparing for the Thanksgiving Holiday.



Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM (or until supplies last)

Location: Percy Peek Gymnasium - 2902 Avenue D, Fort Pierce, FL 34947

This event will follow a drive-thru style distribution, serving on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please note that supplies are limited, and we anticipate distributing around 500 turkeys and holiday meal boxes.