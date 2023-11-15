USDOJ: Three Indian River County Residents Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking

Indian River County - Wednesday November 15, 2023: Three Indian River County residents have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes, following a long-term drug trafficking investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (IRCSO).

23-year-old Montravius Deon Stuckey, 42-year-old Karen Dayana Bermudez-Torres, and 41-year-old Lakesia Denise Blackshell, all of Indian River County, pleaded guilty to their involvement in a drug trafficking organization.

U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez sentenced each of the three defendants to the following prison terms:

On Nov. 8, Stuckey was sentenced to 97 months in prison, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of meth, and three substantive counts of distribution of a of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of meth.

On Nov. 8, Bermudez-Torres was sentenced to 100 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of meth, and three substantive counts of distribution of a of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of meth.

On Oct. 2, Blackshell was sentenced to 70 months in prison after having pleaded guilty to two substantive counts of distribution of a of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of meth.

BACKGROUND

Beginning in July of 2022, the IRCSO began an undercover operation to purchase cocaine, methamphetamine (meth), fentanyl, and other illegal substances from individuals in Indian River County.

The investigation was initiated due to complaints about narcotic transactions and narcotic overdoses at an Arcade in Vero Beach.

During this operation, the IRCSO and DEA joined forces and used an undercover detective to purchase the controlled substances. In addition, from July 2022 until March 2023, the DEA and IRCSO investigated a loosely organized drug trafficking organization that was distributing meth in Indian River County. During the investigation, the IRCSO and DEA utilized an undercover detective to purchase illegal narcotics from members of the drug trafficking organization. The investigation led to the seizure of approximately 859 grams of meth.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter of DEA, Miami Field Division, and Sheriff Eric Flowers of IRCSO announced the sentences imposed.

DEA Miami Field Division, Port St. Lucie Resident Office and IRCSO investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Diana Acosta prosecuted it. Assistant U.S. Attorney William T. Zloch is handling asset forfeiture.