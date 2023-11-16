Florida Sets New Visitation Record in Third Quarter 

Florida - Thursday November 16, 2023: The number of visitors to Florida set a new record in the third quarter of this year. An estimated 35.1 million visitors came to the Sunshine State between July and September 2023. 32.2 million were domestic visitors, 2.2 million came from overseas, and 666,000 came from Canada, according to statistics compiled by VISIT FLORIDA.

Florida is again on track to set another annual visitation record with 105.2 million visitors so far in 2023. That is 724,000 more than the first nine months of 2022.

“Florida continues to set records for visitation because of our commitment to allowing visitors to enjoy their travels without arbitrary government restrictions,” said Governor DeSantis.

"VISIT FLORIDA's efforts, in conjunction with local tourism partners, do more than spotlight the unparalleled beauty of the Sunshine State but have also fueled a growth in visitation from global travelers," said Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA.



Highlights from VISIT FLORIDA’s latest visitation estimates include:

