Florida Sets New Visitation Record in Third Quarter
Florida - Thursday November 16, 2023: The number of visitors to Florida set a new record in the third quarter of this year. An estimated 35.1 million visitors came to the Sunshine State between July and September 2023. 32.2 million were domestic visitors, 2.2 million came from overseas, and 666,000 came from Canada, according to statistics compiled by VISIT FLORIDA.
Florida is again on track to set another annual visitation record with 105.2 million visitors so far in 2023. That is 724,000 more than the first nine months of 2022.
“Florida continues to set records for visitation because of our commitment to allowing visitors to enjoy their travels without arbitrary government restrictions,” said Governor DeSantis.
"VISIT FLORIDA's efforts, in conjunction with local tourism partners, do more than spotlight the unparalleled beauty of the Sunshine State but have also fueled a growth in visitation from global travelers," said Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA.
Highlights from VISIT FLORIDA’s latest visitation estimates include:
- 35.1 million visitors are estimated to have traveled to Florida in Q3 2023, an increase of 1.6 percent from the same period in 2022, and 8.0 percent higher than the same period in 2019.
- Florida has seen a total of 105.2 million visitors in the first three quarters of 2023, with 96.4 million domestic visitors, 6.0 million overseas visitors and 2.8 million Canadian visitors.
- Travel spend in Florida is up 11.3 percent compared to Q3 2019, while the U.S. as a whole was only up 3.9 percent. Additionally, Florida continues to beat our competition with travel spending in California and New York down 3.2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.
- Q3 visitation is estimated at 32.2 million domestic visitors, 2.2 million overseas visitors and 666,000 Canadian visitors.
- The number of overseas and Canadian visitors in CY 2023 increased 19.3 percent and 60.3 percent respectively from the same period in 2022. The total percentage increase of all visitors is at 0.7 percent from the first nine months of 2022.
- Domestic visitors accounted for 91.8 percent of visitors in Q3 2023, while overseas visitors were 6.3 percent and Canadians were 1.9 percent.