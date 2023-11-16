Martin County Beaches Closed to Swimmers Due to Hazardous Surf and Strong Winds That Pose a Threat of Airborne Debris

Stuart - Thursday November 16, 2023: Martin County Fire and Rescue has closed all beaches to swimmers due to dangerous weather. The strong winds are creating hazardous conditions, and gusts helped knock over a lifeguard stand this morning.

No other damage has been reported at this time, but due to the conditions, we urge beach goers NOT to enter the water.

The waves may look fun, but the surf is life threatening, even in areas that may appear shallow.

If you have any questions, contact Martin County Fire Rescue at 772-288-5710.

Martin County will continue to monitor weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service and urges residents and visitors to adhere to warnings.

High Wind Warning

Winds ranging from 25-40 mph with gusts potentially reaching 60 mph are expected throughout the day and may cause airborne debris, posing a threat to structures and personal safety.

Hazardous beach and marine conditions

The water at Martin County beaches is closed to swimmers. Martin County's Ocean Rescue is flying double red flags at Jensen, Stuart and Hobe Sound beaches and all beaches are unguarded.

Martin County Public Works crews have been working throughout the county assessing areas for possible damages and clearing debris from impacted roadways. Crews also checked the storm water system to ensure proper functionality. Our Emergency Management team is actively monitoring the situation and is prepared to coordinate necessary resources.