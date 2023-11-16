NWS Melbourne: Coastal Flood Advisory Extended Until 4 a.m. Friday; Flood Watch Now in Effect Through Thursday Evening

East Central Florida - Thursday November 11, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has extended its Coastal Flood Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts until 4 a.m. Friday.

The Flood Watch which took effect yesterday afternoon, has been extended until this evening.

Onshore winds and above normal tides are combining to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Flood prone locations in Martin County are especially vulnerable during high tides.

Motorists are reminded not to drive around barricades, or through water of unknown depth, and residents are also encouraged to take the necessary steps to protect flood-prone property.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY - IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM FRIDAY

WHAT: Minor coastal flooding.



Minor coastal flooding. WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.



Until 4 a.m. Friday. IMPACTS: Some flooding of low-lying lots, parks and roadways may occur near the shoreline. Only isolated road closures are expected.

NWS

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING

WHAT: Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Widespread rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts around 6 inches.



Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Widespread rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts around 6 inches. WHERE: A portion of east central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Volusia, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands.



Through Thursday evening. IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.



Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. FLOOD SAFETY TIPS and RESOURCES > http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Residents should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.