NWS Melbourne: Rip Current Risk Warning, High Surf Advisory, Wind Warning and Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts Extended Through Thursday Evening

East Central Florida - Thursday November 16, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has continued its Rip Current Risk warning, a High Surf Advisory, and a Wind Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts through Thursday evening.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.



WHAT: Dangerous rip currents.



Through late Thursday night. IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY

High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.



WHAT: Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone.



Until 4 AM EST Friday. IMPACTS: Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 p.m. THIS AFTERNOON - WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 p.m. THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 p.m. THIS EVENING

Residents should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.