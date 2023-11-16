PSLPD: Suspect Arrested for Child Abuse Caught on Viral Video

Port St. Lucie - Thursday November 16, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) arrested 39-year-old Lazaro Juan Gonzalez of Port St. Lucie Wednesday and charged him with 1 count of child abuse stemming from an incident that occurred November 4th at the Urban Air Adventure in Port St. Lucie.

According to a news release from PSLPD PIO Senior Sergeant Dominick Mesiti, Gonzalez and a 13-year-old boy brushed shoulders while standing in line for one of the attractions. An argument ensued between the two and Gonzalez grabbed the 13-year-old by the neck and pushed him up against the wall.

The incident was caught on video and it went viral on social media.

PSLPD conducted an investigation and applied for a warrant which was granted for 1 count of child abuse.

Gonzalez was arrested on that charge yesterday at his home by PSLPD officers. He was released today on a $1,500.00 bond.