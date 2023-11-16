SFWMD Taking Action In Response to Excessive Rainfall

Southeast Florida - Thursday November 16, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is continuing to monitor the rainfall impacting South Florida and adjusting the regional water management system to drain water away from communities as quickly as possible.

Much of Central and Southern Florida has an interconnected water management system, and flood control is often a shared responsibility between county and city governments, local drainage districts, communities and agencies including the SFWMD.

Actions by SFWMD:

• Managing our canals to allow the flood control system to operate at full capacity.

• Actively utilizing flood protection gates and pumps.

• Engaging local governments, drainage operators, and communities to ensure their stormwater systems are operating at full capacity to manage the rainfall.

Reminders for Residents and Visitors:

• If you face life-threatening flooding or are in imminent danger, call 9-1-1.

• Avoid driving through flooded areas. When in doubt, turn around.

• Ensure debris, trash cans, and other items are secured and cannot clog drainage ways.

• Monitor any announcements from your County's Emergency Operations Center.

• Floodwaters can hide hidden dangers. Do not drink or swim in floodwaters.

• Read the infographic Rain Drain: What to Expect in Your Neighborhood When It Rains for a close-up look at the interconnected drainage system.

Flooded roads, swales and ditches are expected during and after heavy rain events. Residents who have water that is impacting their homes should report the flooding to their local drainage operator. Type in your address and look up your local drainage operator at SFWMD.gov/FloodControl.

SFWMD will continue managing the regional flood control system to support drainage of impacted areas. Get the latest updates from the SFWMD by following us on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The South Florida Water Management District is a regional governmental agency that manages the water resources in the southern part of the state. It is the oldest and largest of the state's five water management districts. Our mission is to safeguard and restore South Florida's water resources and ecosystems, protect our communities from flooding, and meet the region's water needs while connecting with the public and stakeholders.