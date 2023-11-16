Vero Beach Police Parking Enforcement Officers Will be Working Weekends During the Holiday Season

Vero Beach Thursday November 16, 2023: The Vero Beach Police Department (VBPD) reminds residents that Parking Enforcement officers will be working the weekends during the holiday season, starting this Saturday, November 18th.

For the first two Saturdays, November 18th and November 25th, they will only be issuing warnings instead of citations. After that, tickets will be issued.

VBPD reminds holiday shoppers, and all others, to make sure you park responsibly and follow the rules.