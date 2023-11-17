NWS Melbourne: Beach Hazards Statement in Effect Through Late Friday Night; High Surf Advisory Remains in Effect Until 4 a.m. Saturday

East Central Florida - Friday November 17, 2023: Conditions in the surf zone will remain dangerous with a High Surf Advisory remaining in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday. Expect large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet and beach erosion.

There is the potential for water runup to the dune line, along with minor to moderate beach erosion and coastal inundation, especially in vulnerable areas of Volusia and Martin counties.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM SATURDAY

WHAT: Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone.



Until 4 AM EST Saturday. IMPACTS: Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

WHAT: Expect rough surf, a southward flowing current along the shore, and a moderate to high risk of life-threatening rip currents.

Through late Friday night. IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in EFFECT Through 10 AM SATURDAY