Treasure Coast Food Bank Needs Additional Turkeys for Thanksgiving
Fort Pierce - Friday November 17, 2023: Treasure Coast Food Bank is in need of additional turkeys for families seeking help for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.
The high cost of food and other necessities has put a strain on household budgets across the Treasure Coast, and the food bank already has seen an increase in the number of people seeking help for a holiday meal.
To make it easier for people wanting to donate a turkey, Treasure Coast Food Bank has extended its hours for collecting them.
Anyone wanting to help can drop off a frozen, uncooked turkey at Treasure Coast Food Bank’s headquarters, 401 Angle Road in Fort Pierce, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Treasure Coast Food Bank will be accepting donations between now and Tuesday, Nov. 21.
Throughout the month, Treasure Coast Food Bank and its partner agencies are distributing turkeys and holiday meal boxes to people who otherwise would not be able to share in a traditional Thanksgiving meal. To learn more, visit stophunger.org.