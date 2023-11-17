Treasure Coast Food Bank Needs Additional Turkeys for Thanksgiving

Fort Pierce - Friday November 17, 2023: Treasure Coast Food Bank is in need of additional turkeys for families seeking help for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

The high cost of food and other necessities has put a strain on household budgets across the Treasure Coast, and the food bank already has seen an increase in the number of people seeking help for a holiday meal.

To make it easier for people wanting to donate a turkey, Treasure Coast Food Bank has extended its hours for collecting them.

Anyone wanting to help can drop off a frozen, uncooked turkey at Treasure Coast Food Bank’s headquarters, 401 Angle Road in Fort Pierce, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Treasure Coast Food Bank will be accepting donations between now and Tuesday, Nov. 21.