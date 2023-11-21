Three Re-Appointed to the Commercial Motor Vehicle Review Board

Florida - Tuesday November 21, 2023: Governor DeSantis has re-appointment Jonathan “Scott” Christy, Kathy Panozzo, and Scott Reagan to the Commercial Motor Vehicle Review Board.

Jonathan “Scott” Christy - Christy, of Marianna, is a Trucking Supervisor for Anderson Columbia. A Commercial Driver’s License holder, he is trained in pre-trip and post-trip inspection, defensive driving, and load requirements.

Kathy Panozzo - Panozzo, of Jacksonville, is the Director of Operator and Equipment Compliance at Landstar. Previously, she held the positions of Director of Trailer Maintenance and Coordinator of Automotive Operations at Landstar. Panozzo is a current member of the Technology and Maintenance Council.

Scott Reagan - Reagan, of St. Johns, is a Senior Risk Control Representative at Great West Casualty Company. He was previously the Safety Director at Centurion Auto Transport. Reagan earned his bachelor's degree in political science from The Citadel.