Two Appointed as Judges to the Volusia County Court - Joseph LeDonne and Katherine Miller

Florida - Tuesday November 21, 2023: Governor Ron DeSantis has made the following two judicial appointments to the Volusia County Court.

Joseph LeDonne, of Port Orange, to serve as Judge on the Volusia County Court - LeDonne has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Seventh Judicial Circuit since 2015. Previously, he served as a Senior Attorney for the Florida Department of Children and Families. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and his juris doctor from Stetson University. LeDonne fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Campbell.

Katherine Miller, of Daytona Beach, to serve as Judge on the Volusia County Court - Miller has worked as an Attorney for Wright & Casey, P.A. since 2016. Previously, she was a Partner at Cobb & Cole, P.A. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and her juris doctor from Stetson University. Miller fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Schumann.