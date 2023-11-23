Port St. Lucie Lights Up the Season Starting Friday November 24

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday November 22, 2023: Draped in over one million holiday lights, the City of Port St. Lucie will illuminate from dusk to dawn from Friday, Nov. 24, through Monday, Jan. 1, but the holiday cheer doesn't end there.

Family-friendly activities can be found throughout the season, including a residential holiday light contest, a holiday lights map, a photo-op contest, and festive events. For the ultimate list of Port St. Lucie’s holiday lights and joyful events, visit www.CityofPSL.com/PSLinLights.

Join in on the PSLinLights festivities, and together, we can brighten the season. There are five ways to participate:

1. Holiday Light Decorating Contest

Residents are encouraged to show off their holiday light decorating skills, compete for prizes (and bragging rights), and be added to the official PSL holiday lights self-guided tour map. Registration is open Friday, Nov. 24, through Monday, Jan. 1. On Tuesday, Jan. 2, residents can vote for the best display. Voting will be available to the public during the judging window. See official rules at www.CityofPSL.com/PSLinLights. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

2. Holiday Lights Map

When contestants register their homes, the City adds the display information into a searchable database with pictures, a description, and a map enticing visitors to see the dazzling display. When driving by the radiant homes, please be courteous. Remember, the residential speed limit in Port St. Lucie neighborhoods is 25 mph.

3. Holiday Photo-op Destination Contest Snap, share, & win!

Bring your loved ones and pose against dazzling backdrops at eight locations in Port St. Lucie. Create unforgettable memories and check out the official rules at www.CityofPSL.com/PSLinLights to get started on your winning shot. The contest begins Friday, Nov. 24, and runs through Monday, Jan. 1. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

4. PSLinLights Party and Festive Pet Contest at MIDFLORIDA Event Center Friday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Join us for an unforgettable night for all ages, including a North Pole freeze dance, a visit from Santa Claus, a faux snowball zone, a Festive Pet Contest, children’s crafts and activities, and videos of over-the-top residential decorated homes. Prepare to be enchanted at 7 p.m. when Forever Motown – A Holiday Celebration’s talented performers take you on an extraordinary soulful journey through the timeless holiday classics of Motown, featuring a world-class vocal group comprised of past and present members of Motown's most legendary groups The Temptations, The Marvelettes, and The Spinners. Admission is free.

5. Holiday Lights at The Gardens, PSL Botanical Gardens, from Nov. 24 to Dec. 30, from 5-9 p.m.

On select Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, the gardens will come to life at night with festive sights and sounds for all to enjoy. Experience the gardens at night with nearly 100,000 lights. Featuring exciting new installations, the Botanical Gardens has been reimagined to surprise and delight visitors. Admission is free. Parking is limited; please try carpooling to this event. Additional free parking is available nearby at Tom Hooper Park, 2340 Rivergate Pkwy, and Veterans Park at Rivergate, 2200 SE Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

More than 800,000 LED lights were added to the City’s holiday lights displays.

To discover all the holiday festivities and contest rules, visit: www.CityofPSL.com/PSLinLights.