Lawnwood Stadium, Track Closed Nov. Nov. 29-30 for Repairs    

Fort Pierce - Friday November 24, 2023: Due to the recent rains, St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities staff has rescheduled the maintenance work at the Lawnwood Stadium to Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Thursday, Nov. 30. During that time, the stadium and track will be closed to the public.

This annual maintenance work was originally scheduled for Nov. 14-15, but postponed due to recent rains.

Located inside the John B. Parks Sports Complex, Lawnwood Stadium is located at 1302 Virginia Ave.