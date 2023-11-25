St. Lucie County Hosts Second Public Input Workshop on the Towns, Villages and Countryside Component of the Comprehensive Plan Nov. 29

Fort Pierce Saturday November 25, 2023: The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to hold a second public input workshop to gather input on the Towns, Villages and Countryside component of the Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the Commission Chambers of the County Administration Complex, located at 2300 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Facilitated by the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, this workshop is designed to get input from residents, landowners, planning consultants, businesses and developers on the county’s award-winning Towns, Villages, and Countryside (TVC) component of the county’s comprehensive plan and land development code. Adopted in 2002, the TVC established a development framework that encourages a sustainable settlement pattern that preserves the rural character of St. Lucie County, protects and enhances the natural environment, preserves open space and increases the quality of life for residents and businesses. The TVC overlay applies to areas in north-western St. Lucie County.

For more information about St. Lucie County’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code and the TVC overlay, visit: https://www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/planning-and-development-services/planning-division/comprehensive-planning.