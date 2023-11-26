Treasure Coast Hospice Invites Community to Honor Loved Ones at Annual Tree of Life Remembrance Ceremonies

Stuart - Sunday November 26, 2023: Treasure Coast Hospice will hold its annual Tree of Life remembrance ceremonies in December, giving the community an opportunity to come together to honor loved ones during the holiday season.

This year, three Tree of Life events and one candle lighting ceremony are scheduled:

Stuart – Monday, December 4 - Downtown Gazebo at 100 E. Ocean Avenue, 6 pm

Ft. Pierce – Thursday, December 7 - Downtown Gazebo, corner of Indian River Dr./Ave. A, 6 pm

Okeechobee - Tuesday, December 12 - Green Gazebo, Flagler Memorial Park #3, 6 pm

PSL - Wednesday, December 13 - Lakeside Gazebo at Tradition, 6 pm (candle lighting ceremony)

The seasonal remembrance events offer inspirational words and messages of hope, time to reflect and remember loved ones, and live holiday music.

“The holidays are often a challenging time for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one,” said Director of Grief Support and Pediatrics Jacki Nardone, LCSW. “The Tree of Life ceremonies provide an opportunity for our community to acknowledge and express those feelings while being surrounded by a supportive group of people who have experienced a similar loss.”

Guests at the three Tree of Life events will be able to acknowledge their loss by writing the names of their loved ones on special memory tags that are placed on a decorated tree. For those who are unable to attend their local ceremony, memory tags will be created for you by completing the form at www.TreasureHealth.org/tag. The trees will be displayed in the downtown gazebos throughout the holiday season.

About Treasure Coast Hospice

Treasure Coast Hospice is a non-profit community organization of skilled professionals and dedicated volunteers whose mission is to provide access to compassionate, caring, expert and professional hospice and grief support services to patients and families at the end of life. Founded in 1982, Treasure Coast Hospice has grown to serve more than 4,000 patients annually in Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties.

Thanks to the generous support of our community, the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation is able to fund comprehensive hospice and grief support programs for Treasure Coast Hospice, including three Inpatient Units for those who need a higher level of care, the specialized pediatric program Little Treasures, music therapy, massage therapy, virtual reality experiences, individual and group bereavement services, and Camp Good Grief for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

