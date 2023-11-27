Florida AAA: Gas Prices Fall to Their Lowest Level in Three Years

Florida - Monday November 27, 2023: Florida gas prices inched lower last week, even as millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving. AAA forecasted nearly 2.8 million Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday weekend. While this year's actual traveler totals will not be released until next year's holiday report, Thanksgiving gas prices were officially the lowest in three years.

The average price at the pump on Thanksgiving day was $3.03 per gallon in Florida. Last year, Thanksgiving travelers paid $3.41 per gallon. The price was $3.35/g in 2021 and $2.03/g during the COVID Thanksgiving of 2020.

"A recent drop in oil prices and the seasonal downturn in fuel demand have enabled gas prices to move lower in time for the holidays," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Gas prices should remain low through the holidays, unless there's an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line."

Florida gas prices are on the verge of falling below $3 a gallon for the first time since December 2022. Sunday's state average was $3.01 per gallon. That's 3 cents less than last week, 31 cents less than a month ago, and 84 cents less than this year's high of $3.85/g - recorded in August. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view Monday's average price.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.22), Tallahassee ($3.10), Miami ($3.10)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($2.85), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.86), Panama City ($2.90)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

