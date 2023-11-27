FDOH Notifies Floridians of Recall of Specific Apple Sauce Products

Florida - Monday November 27, 2023: The Florida Department of Health is notifying Floridians of a nationwide recall of WanaBana, LLC apple sauce products that are sold in retail stores and online. Due to lead contamination, WanaBana, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of all lots of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches and additional lots of Schnucks and Weis Cinnamon Apple Fruit Purée pouches.

If you are in possession of a product included in the recall below, immediately discontinue use of and discard the product. Lot numbers currently included in this recall are:

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée Pouches:



All lots and expiration dates

Schnucks Cinnamon Apple Sauce Pouches:



05023:19

09023:22

09023:24

Weis Cinnamon Apple Sauce Pouches:



05023:28

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local partners are investigating cases of elevated blood lead levels reported nationwide in children ages 1-3. As of November 21, 2023, there have been five cases in Florida.

Lead is toxic to humans at any age but is most harmful to children less than 6 years of age. Most children exposed to lead may not have immediate symptoms. Parents should contact their child’s health care provider if their child may have been exposed to lead.

Although children typically do not show obvious signs of lead exposure, symptoms may develop depending on the level of exposure. Short-term exposure symptoms can include headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia. Long-term exposure can result in damage to the brain and nervous system that can result in slowed growth and development as well as learning, hearing and speech impairments.

Consumers with questions can email the company at support@wanabanafruits.com. Floridians with questions about lead exposure should contact their health care provider, Florida Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222, or county health department.