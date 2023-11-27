FHP: 31-Year-Old Motorcyclist from Fort Pierce Man Killed in Crash With Pickup on Oslo Road

Indian River County - Monday November 27, 2023: A 31-year-old Fort Pierce man is dead after his motorcycle crashed with a pickup truck just south of the city limits of Vero Beach.

The crash was reported at 5:07 p.m. last Wednesday afternoon, the day before Thanksgiving. It happened near the intersection of Oslo Road and 10th Court SW in Indian River County.

Florida Highway Patrol Public Affairs Lt. Indiana Miranda reports that a 38-year-old Vero Beach man driving a 2019 black GMC Sierra pickup was traveling westbound on Oslo Road, in the continuous left turn lane, approaching 10th Court SW.

The 31-year-old victim was riding a gray 2007 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle. He was heading eastbound on Oslo Road in the outside lane approaching 10th Court SW.

As the driver of the GMC pickup began making a left turn, across the eastbound lanes of Oslo Road, to head south on 10th Court SW, he collided with the front end of the Harley.

The pickup driver was not injured, his 35-year-old female passenger suffered minor injures. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Miranda reports that the the investigation is still ongoing and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.