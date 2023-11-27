FHP: 65 Year-Old Fort Pierce Man is Dead After His Motorcycle Collided With a Sedan

St. Lucie County - Monday November 27, 2023: A 65 year old Fort Pierce man died last Wednesday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sedan in St. Lucie County.

The crash was reported at 7:46 a.m. on November 22, the day before Thanksgiving. It happened at the intersection of U.S. #1 and Brazilian Circle.

Florida Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Lt. Indiana Miranda reports that a 33 year-old woman driving a sedan was traveling north in the left turn lane of U.S. #1

when she began to make a left turn onto Brazilian Circle. The motorcyclist was heading south in the center lane of U.S. #1, approaching Brazilian Circle, when he collided with the rear end of the sedan.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the sedan suffered only minor injuries. Their names were not released.