FPREN: Cold Front Moving In Tonight, Treasure Coast Temperatures Could Drop into the 50s

Treasure Coast - Monday November 27, 2023: It's time to crank up the heat across much of Florida tonight.

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) advises that temperatures will be dropping into the 50s across the Treasure Coast.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecasts a low of 53 degree Fahrenheit tonight in Fort Pierce.

It may be even colder on Wednesday across northern Florida, although temperatures could rise a bit along the Treasure Coast.

A widespread frost is even possible in parts of northern Florida, and some places could get close to freezing. Residents are advised to take care of their pets, plants and other sensitive vegetation.