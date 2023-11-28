Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Martin County on Thanksgiving Day

Martin County - Tuesday November 28, 2023: A 35-year-old man died Thanksgiving Day after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck near Indiantown.

It happened in the 11000 block of SW Kanner Highway in unincorporated Martin County during a Thanksgiving Day motorcycle group ride, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Florida Highway Patrol responded at 8:44 a.m Thursday morning. FHP Public Affairs Lt. Indiana Miranda reports that the victim, riding a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R750K, was heading west on State Road 76, passing other motorcycle riders as he went in the eastbound lane.

A 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, that was pulling a farm tractor on a 40-foot flatbed trailer, was heading east in the same eastbound lane as the motorcyclist and they collided.

The left side of the motorcycle clipped the left side of the pickup "within the eastbound lane," according to the FHP report.

The motorcycle rider was ejected from his motorcycle and later died from his injuries. Several other motorcyclists in the group sustained minor injuries. The driver of the truck stopped at the scene after the crash.