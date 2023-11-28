Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLCSO: Drug House Shut Down, Two Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges in Fort Pierce

WQCS | By WQCS
Published November 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
SLCSO
SLCSO
SLCSO

St. Lucie County - Tuesday November 28, 2023: St. Lucie county Sheriff deputies have arrested 47-year-old Expavious Ceon Mills of Fort Pierce, and 52-year-old Ferdinand Plecide George of Palm Bay on multiple drug charges.

A search warrant was executed shortly after 8 a.m. on November 16th at a home in the 100 block of S. 20th Street in Fort Pierce. Inside detectives seized:

130 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine
1 gram of MDMA
24 grams of Suboxone
39 grams of fentanyl
29 grams of an unknown substance
& Wesson .380
High-Point 9mm
Brycro handgun

Mills was also arrested for possession of a weapon and ammo by a convicted felon and the sale, manufacture, or delivery of MDPV. Mills was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $269,750 bond. George was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $141,000 bond.

"We will continue to identify and arrest these dealers of death who intend to bring drugs like fentanyl into our community," said Sheriff Ken Mascara.

SLCSO
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS