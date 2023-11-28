SLCSO: Drug House Shut Down, Two Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges in Fort Pierce

SLCSO

St. Lucie County - Tuesday November 28, 2023: St. Lucie county Sheriff deputies have arrested 47-year-old Expavious Ceon Mills of Fort Pierce, and 52-year-old Ferdinand Plecide George of Palm Bay on multiple drug charges.

A search warrant was executed shortly after 8 a.m. on November 16th at a home in the 100 block of S. 20th Street in Fort Pierce. Inside detectives seized:

130 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine

1 gram of MDMA

24 grams of Suboxone

39 grams of fentanyl

29 grams of an unknown substance

& Wesson .380

High-Point 9mm

Brycro handgun

Mills was also arrested for possession of a weapon and ammo by a convicted felon and the sale, manufacture, or delivery of MDPV. Mills was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $269,750 bond. George was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $141,000 bond.

"We will continue to identify and arrest these dealers of death who intend to bring drugs like fentanyl into our community," said Sheriff Ken Mascara.