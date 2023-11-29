FPPD: 79-Year-Old Fort Pierce Man Dies Following Head-On Collision on Edwards Road

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 29, 2023: A 79-year-old Fort Pierce man has died from injuries he suffered in a head-on collision yesterday afternoon in Fort Pierce.

It happened in the 1100 block of Edwards Road (CR 611). Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) got the call at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Public Information Officer Larry Croom reports that a 24-year-old Fort Pierce woman was traveling west on Edwards Road in a white Chevy 1500 pickup truck. In the back seat of the pick-up were two young girls, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old.

Then, for unexplained reasons, the woman driving the pick-up crossed over into the east bound lane and collided head-on with a red Chrysler Pacifica minivan being driven by the victim.

The force of the collision caused the pick-up to flip over. It ended up on its roof following the collision. The 24-year-old woman in the Chevy, and the two young girls in the back, suffered minor injuries.

The 79-year-old however was more seriously injured. He was rushed to Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he died Wednesday morning.

FPPD says the case remains open and anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Nicholas McWilliams at 772-618-3086. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

