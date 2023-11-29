FWC Seeks Public Input on Native Plant List

Florida - Friday December 1, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public input on a draft addendum to the State Wildlife Action Plan. The purpose of this addendum is to incorporate 596 native plant species into the state’s Species of Greatest Conservation Need list.

Species listed as SGCN are declining or are at risk of becoming imperiled in the future.

Key information included in the addendum will be presented at a public webinar on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. – noon EST. Information on joining the webinar and a copy of the presentation will be posted on the FWC’s State Wildlife Action Plan web page at MyFWC.com/SWAP.

Written comments are being accepted via survey until Dec. 15. If you would like to comment but are unable to do so in the specified time frame, or if you require an alternate format in which to comment or review the draft Addendum, contact information can be found at MyFWC.com/SWAP.

Florida has the greatest diversity of native plant families in the United States. Native plant species are vital to Florida ecosystems and provide food and shelter to wildlife species. They also provide many benefits to Florida residents, including hurricane protection and water filtration.

Florida’s action plan is a comprehensive, statewide plan for conserving wildlife and natural areas for future generations. The action plan takes an ecosystem approach, focusing on the needs of Florida’s terrestrial, freshwater, estuarine and marine ecosystems that will benefit the most Species of Greatest Conservation Need.

For more information, visit MyFWC.com/SWAP.