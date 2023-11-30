FWC: Recreational Harvest of Flounder Reopens Friday, December 1

Florida - Thursday November 30, 2023: The recreational harvest of flounder in all Florida state and federal waters reopens tomorrow, Friday December 1.

The minimum size limit for flounder is 14 inches total length and the daily recreational bag limit is five fish per person.

To learn more about current recreational flounder regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine, click “Recreational Regulations” and “Flounder” or download the Fish Rules App.