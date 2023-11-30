Treasure Coast Food Bank Has Received a $400,000 Grant From the Florida Blue Foundation 

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 29, 2023: The Treasure Coast Food Bank has received a $400,000 grant over four years from the Florida Blue Foundation, the philanthropic affiliate for the state’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan. The investment will support the Market Fresh on the Move and Park It Market programs to improve access to food throughout the Treasure Coast.

Treasure Coast Food Bank is one of nine community-based organizations that will be receiving grants from the Florida Blue Foundation to improve access to healthy food in food deserts and other rural communities where Floridians have limited access to affordable, healthy food options. A total of $3.3 million will be going to the nine organizations throughout the state.

“Treasure Coast Food Bank is grateful to Florida Blue Foundation for investing in our community, where one in four residents face food insecurity on a daily basis,” said Judith Cruz, president and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “Florida Blue’s contribution will allow the food bank to expand the Market Fresh on the Move and Park It Market programs, so that we can reach more residents in rural areas who otherwise wouldn’t be able to benefit from our brick-and-mortar locations and facilities.”

These investments continue Florida Blue Foundation’s multi-year initiative to strengthen Florida’s food infrastructure and systems, increase access to healthy food, and work with partner organizations throughout the state.

“We are proud to work together with Treasure Coast Food Bank to improve the health and well-being of children, families, and communities,” said Susan Towler, executive director of Florida Blue Foundation. “By partnering with the Treasure Coast Food Bank, we’re able to make a deeper impact on the people and communities we serve.”

Since 2020, Florida Blue Foundation’s food security grantees have provided over 181 million meals to Floridians experiencing food insecurity.

To learn more about Treasure Coast Food Bank, visit stophunger.org.