VIDEO: Martin County Sheriff Investigating Drive By Shooting that Injured a Young Man

Martin County - Friday December 1, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a drive-by-shooting that injured one person.

The victim was walking near the Manatee Creek Subdivision just after 11pm Wednesday night when he was shot multiple times by a passing motorist. The victi9m was hit three time by gunfire, but authorities say the injuries are considered non-life threatening. The victim is being treated at a trauma hospital.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was in town visiting family for the holiday.

Detectives believe the suspect or suspects were driving a dark colored sedan, which was captured in this video.

Anyone with any information about this shooting, is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at: (772) 220-7000. Or you can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at: (800) 273-8477.