Crossover Mission Invites You to its 9th Annual Gala: Empowering Youth in Indian River County through Basketball and Education

Indian River County - Sunday December 3, 2023: An Elegant Evening of cocktails and a sophisticated dinner in the transformed 40,000 square-foot citrus packing house, now Crossover Mission’s Center for Academics & Excellence.

One of the highlights of the evening will be a special unique performance Guests of all ages will be captivated by the energy and skills of Crossover Mission’s Dribble Team, scheduled to provide a spectacular start to the evening. Live and Silent Auctions with proceeds benefiting Crossover’s impactful programs.

What: Crossover Mission’s 9th Annual Gala. This event has been instrumental in supporting student athletes for nearly a decade. This Gala is a key funding source for our year-round programs that include high-impact basketball training and one-to-one academic mentoring for underserved youth throughout Indian River County.

When: Friday, December 8th, 2023 | 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Where: Crossover Mission’s Center for Excellence, 4425 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32967.

RSVP and Contact Information: Triana Romero, Director of Development, 772.257.5400, tromero@crossovermission.com



Crossover Mission helps the kids who need us most become productive adults through a program of year-round basketball training and one-to-one academic mentoring.

Established in 2014, Crossover Mission operates under an evidence-based youth development model that aims for the highest program effectiveness through group athletic training and one-to-one academic and life-skills mentoring.

We strive to develop youth who are healthy in all aspects of their lives: intellectual, physical, mental, and social. Programming is delivered year-round with distinct programming during the academic school year and throughout the summer.