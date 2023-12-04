Brightline Now Running 32 Trains a Day Between Miami and Orlando

Florida - Monday December 4, 2023: Brightline today increased its passenger train service between Miami and Orlando to 32 trains a day. That is 16 daily departures each day from both Orlando and Miami.

The updated hourly schedule adds a 5:50 pm Orlando departure arriving in Miami at 9:15 p.m. and a 1:45 p.m. Miami departure arriving in Orlando at 5:15 p.m.

For the full Brightline train schedule visit www.gobrightline.com.

Brightline currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando. Brightline plans to bring its service to additional city pairs and congested corridors across the country that are too close to fly and too long to drive. Brightline has immediate plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California.

For more information, visitwww.gobrightline.com.