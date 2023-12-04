Indian River State College Fall Commencement Ceremonies Scheduled for December 13 and 14 at the Havert L. Fenn Center

Fort Pierce - Monday December 4, 2023: The newest Indian River State College graduates will collect their diplomas at Fall 2023 commencement ceremonies on Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14, at the Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.

“Commencement is a special time in the lives of our graduates and for all of us at Indian River State College,” shares Dr. Timothy Moore, Indian River State College President. “Over these two days, we will rejoice in our students’ accomplishments and celebrate their hard work in the classroom, resiliency in overcoming challenges, and ambition to achieve their dreams.”

The College expects to confer credentials to 2,070 students this Fall—962 Associate degrees, 468 Bachelor’s degrees and 640 certificates, vocational certificates and advanced technology diplomas. Three commencement ceremonies will celebrate their hard work and perseverance:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Ceremonies:



9:00 a.m.: Associate in Arts Degree Ceremony

2:00 p.m.: Associate in Science/Associate in Applied Science/Technical Certificate/Vocational Certificate/Advanced Technology Diploma/Educator Preparation Institute/General Education Diploma Ceremony

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Ceremony:



9:00 a.m.: Bachelor’s Degree Ceremony

IRSC alumna Dr. Melissa Kindell, owner of Everglades Pediatric Dentistry, will serve as keynote for the December 13 Commencement ceremonies. The December 14 address will be delivered by Cheryl Turja, Head of Worldwide Education Sales and Customer Success at Adobe.

is a pediatric dentist and Owner of Everglades Pediatric Dentistry. Born and raised in Okeechobee, Florida, Dr. Kindell earned an Associate Degree at Indian River State College before attending the University of Florida, where she received both a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine. Dr. Kindell is President of the Board at Martha’s House and serves on the Executive Board of the Economic Council of Okeechobee. She and her husband, Eric, reside in Okeechobee with their two boys.

Cheryl Turja is a technology industry veteran with decades of experience leading teams and coaching individuals with worldwide responsibilities at Fortune 500 companies, including Sun Microsystems, Oracle and Adobe. She is also a trained secondary teacher with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Maranatha Baptist University in Wisconsin. For the last dozen years, she has been living her passion—developing creativity and storytelling in young people—at Adobe, where she is Head of Worldwide Education Sales and Customer Success.

About Indian River State College

A leader in education and innovation, Indian River State College transforms lives by offering high-quality, affordable and accessible education to the residents of Florida’s Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties through traditional and online delivery. The College serves more than 22,000 students annually and offers more than 100 programs leading to Bachelor’s degrees, Associate degrees, technical certificates and applied technology diplomas. Learn more at https://www.irsc.edu/.