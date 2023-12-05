Get Prepared to Unlock the Future of Workforce Development

Vero Beach - Tuesday December 5, 2023: In a bid to revolutionize workforce development, the Workforce Solutions Forum is set to showcase a pathway to recruiting and retaining employees. This transformative event aims to provide invaluable insights into innovative programs such as On-the-Job Training, Incumbent Worker Training, IRSC Farmworkers Program, Federal Bonding Program, and the United Against Poverty STEP Program.

What sets this forum apart is its commitment to accessibility – admission is entirely FREE for all attendees. The event kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 8:00 AM, promising an engaging and informative experience for employers, business leaders, and HR professionals alike.

To register for the event and reserve your place at the breakfast table, please email helene@indianrivered.com or call 772-567-3491.

The forum was created in partnership with Indian River County Chamber of Commerce, Indian River State College, Treasure Coast Technical College, CareerSource Research Coast, Florida Health and United Against Poverty.

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge about programs that are not only beneficial but are often cost-effective. Many of the featured initiatives are either entirely free for employers or come with available funding to significantly offset training costs. As an added bonus, a complimentary breakfast will be provided, which always seems to create an environment for networking and collaboration.

One of the highlights of the forum is the chance to hear directly from a panel of local employers who have successfully integrated these programs into their hiring processes. Their firsthand experiences will provide invaluable insights into the practical implementation and impact of these workforce development initiatives.

This is a rare opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation in employee training and development. Don't miss the chance to join us at the Workforce Solutions Forum and be part of the conversation shaping the future of our workforce.